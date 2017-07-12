‘I want to be there for our troops’: NC Red Cross staffer deploys to Africa

Jeannette Salcedo says she wants to support U.S. troops, so she’ll be deploying with them to Djibouti in Africa.
Salcedo, a Red Cross staffer, will join a 135-year history of Red Cross members who have served in every major conflict, caring for service members.
The Red Cross is deploying seven people this month to military bases in the Middle East. One of those is Salcedo, the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces manager on Fort Bragg.
Salcedo will deploy July 19 and will be stationed at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti for six months. She will be the only Red Cross staffer on the base during that time and will deliver emergency communications from military family members to troops stationed at the base in the Horn of Africa. She also will teach CPR and First Aid and children’s disaster preparedness courses.
“I hope to broaden my exposure to different cultures and gain further experience relating to people from different cultures and points of view,” Salcedo said. “I want to be there for our troops to assist in any way possible, and to bring them a little bit of home.”
Since 1991, the Red Cross has deployed more than 1,000 staffers to Afghanistan, Djibouti, Iraq and Kuwait. This is Salcedo’s second deployment with the Red Cross. In 2013, she spent five months stationed at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan.
“It takes an incredible amount of courage and a passion to serve others to leave the comforts of home and your family,” said Joshua Cain, Red Cross of Eastern NC Service to the Armed Forces director. “We are so proud of Jeannette and her selfless commitment to serving members of our nation’s military.”
To learn more about how the Red Cross supports military members, their families and veterans, go to redcross.org/military.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
