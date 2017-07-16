Mother, daughter rescued twice from NC waters

A Coast Guard crew from Station Oak Island stands with survivors after a water rescue Saturday, July 15, 2017. Coast Guardsmen (left to right) are Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, Fireman Jesse Piloto, Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Brandon, Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs and Seaman Mazen Louden.

Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard