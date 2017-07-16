A Coast Guard crew from Station Oak Island stands with survivors after a water rescue Saturday, July 15, 2017. Coast Guardsmen (left to right) are Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, Fireman Jesse Piloto, Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Brandon, Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs and Seaman Mazen Louden.
A Coast Guard crew from Station Oak Island stands with survivors after a water rescue Saturday, July 15, 2017. Coast Guardsmen (left to right) are Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, Fireman Jesse Piloto, Petty Officer 2nd Class Derek Brandon, Petty Officer 3rd Class David Youngs and Seaman Mazen Louden. Courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

Local

July 16, 2017 6:17 PM

Mother, daughter rescued twice from NC waters

From staff reports

WILMINGTON

Rip tides pulled a mother and her 10-year-old daughter out to sea early Saturday evening from a beach near Bald Head and Oak islands, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

But, unlike other incidents involving rip currents in North Carolina earlier this year, this has a happier ending.

At about 5:30 p.m. the Coast Guard said it received a distress call about the two missing people, who were not immediately identified.

A local lifeguard from Bald Head Island launched a small boat to help find both swimmers, the Coast Guard said. The daughter was placed on the rescuer’s personal watercraft while the mother was towed behind it on a rescue sled.

How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the rip.

NOAA Ocean Today

How to escape a rip current

UC Berkeley current oceanographer, Francis Smith, explains rip currents, how to avoid them, and how to escape them if pulled in.

University of California-Berkeley

As all three people returned to shore, the personal watercraft capsized in six-foot swells. That’s when the Coast Guard said it offered its assistance, bringing the mother and daughter aboard the USCG’s larger boat and helping the other rescuer back to his boat.

“Beachgoers (should) use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean due to the dangers of rip tides,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, one of the crewman who responded. “We have seen many cases already this summer where swimmers have been swept out to sea.”

Once ashore, the mother and daughter were examined by other emergency responders. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Rip Current Science

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water that are prevalent along the East, Gulf, and West coasts of the U.S. Moving at speeds of up to eight feet per second, rip currents can move faster than an Olympic swimmer. Lifeguards rescue t

NOAA

