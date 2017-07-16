Mother, daughter rescued twice from NC waters

Rip tides pulled a mother and her 10-year-old daughter out to sea early Saturday evening from a beach near Bald Head and Oak islands, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.
But, unlike other incidents involving rip currents in North Carolina earlier this year, this has a happier ending.
At about 5:30 p.m. the Coast Guard said it received a distress call about the two missing people, who were not immediately identified.
A local lifeguard from Bald Head Island launched a small boat to help find both swimmers, the Coast Guard said. The daughter was placed on the rescuer’s personal watercraft while the mother was towed behind it on a rescue sled.
As all three people returned to shore, the personal watercraft capsized in six-foot swells. That’s when the Coast Guard said it offered its assistance, bringing the mother and daughter aboard the USCG’s larger boat and helping the other rescuer back to his boat.
“Beachgoers (should) use extreme caution when swimming in the ocean due to the dangers of rip tides,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Holden Green, one of the crewman who responded. “We have seen many cases already this summer where swimmers have been swept out to sea.”
Once ashore, the mother and daughter were examined by other emergency responders. Their conditions were not immediately available.
