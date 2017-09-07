Hurricane Irma: What to expect in the Raleigh region

More Videos

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend 3:12

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend

Pause
Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 0:13

Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare 2:33

Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center 1:26

Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:32

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Parkside Cafe in Johnston County is all about country cookin' 1:20

Parkside Cafe in Johnston County is all about country cookin'

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:15

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

  • Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma

    The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers/McClatchy
The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It’s increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown. Meta Viers/McClatchy

Local

Hurricane Irma: What to expect in the Raleigh region

By Josh Shaffer

jshaffer@newsobserver.com

September 07, 2017 4:48 PM

RALEIGH

Forecasters expect Hurricane Irma to bring between 2 to 4 inches of rain to the Raleigh region starting Monday evening.

The fast-moving storm should pass out of the Triangle by Tuesday afternoon, leaving little chance of heavy flooding because river levels are low thanks to dry late-summer weather, said Chris Hohmann, chief meteorologist at ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Hohmann warned that any predictions are subject to change with the storm still four days from its expected arrival. But as it is tracking now, the Triangle should not expect to be under much water.

“It certainly doesn’t look anything like Matthew,” which flooded Eastern North Carolina last year, he said.

Wind speed should reach 50 mph in Raleigh, which could lead to branches and weaker trees falling and cutting power. But that tropical storm strength falls far short of the more devastating storms to strike the Triangle. Hurricane Fran hit in 1996 with weakened wind speeds around 115 mph.

Hohmann said Irma “is not going to be a Fran-type situation for us.”

Clouds should begin gathering Sunday evening as the storm pushes north. Commuters should expect Monday morning breezes around 25 mph, Hohmann said, with Irma’s heaviest impact coming by evening and lasting overnight.

“Assuming it’s zipping along,” Hohmann said, “things should be clear by Tuesday afternoon.”

More Videos

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend 3:12

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend

Pause
Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 0:13

Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare 2:33

Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 1:56

Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma

Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center 1:26

Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 0:32

Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 1:06

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next

Parkside Cafe in Johnston County is all about country cookin' 1:20

Parkside Cafe in Johnston County is all about country cookin'

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:15

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

  • Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast

    GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.

Hurricane Irma approaches the Florida coast

GOES-16 satellite geocolor image taken Thursday shows the eye of Hurricane Irma, center, just north of the island of Hispaniola, with Hurricane Katia, left, in the Gulf of Mexico, and Hurricane Jose, right, in the Atlantic Ocean.

NOAA/NASA/CIRA

Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities

View More Video