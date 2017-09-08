The latest on Irma for NC: ‘Things are looking better ... but we are not in the clear’

More Videos 3:12 Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend Pause 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 2:33 Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare 1:26 Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center 0:32 Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:06 Hurricane Irma makes landfall in the Caribbean: where she's headed next 4:25 UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities 1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that NC still needs to be prepared for a shift in the path of Hurricane Irma and resources are currently being shifted to the western part of the state. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that NC still needs to be prepared for a shift in the path of Hurricane Irma and resources are currently being shifted to the western part of the state. NC Emergency Management

