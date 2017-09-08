Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, killing 4, in eastern NC

More Videos 4:25 UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities Pause 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 3:12 Hurricane Irma: NC still under State of Emergency into weekend 0:32 Irma becomes Category 5 Hurricane 3:29 NC State police chief discusses information leading to disciplinary actions on football players 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Friday, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Friday, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Ethan Hyman (ground) and ABC11 (aerial) ehyman@newsobserver.com

A Duke University Health System helicopter crashed Friday, killing four people in Perquimans County in eastern North Carolina. The crash occurred around 11:45 a.m. The helicopter was returning to Duke from the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in Elizabeth City. Ethan Hyman (ground) and ABC11 (aerial) ehyman@newsobserver.com