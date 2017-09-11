Many 9/11 service events go on in the Triangle despite Irma; here’s how to join

Monday’s Day of Service in the Triangle will take place as planned, even though some events were postponed because of earlier forecasts that Hurricane Irma would affect North Carolina.
Among the service projects that will go on are initiatives to feed the hungry and clean parks and lakes. The Day of Service projects will take place outside the Triangle, too, as far out as Pittsboro and Moncure. You can see a map of the locations of the projects here and a list of the participating organizations here.
Some of the projects remain postponed, including the event that usually concludes the Day of Service at the Red Hat Amphitheater. It has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center.
Day of Service is coordinated by Activate Good, a nonprofit that connects volunteers in the Triangle.
