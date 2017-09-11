More Videos

Drone hobbyists warned: Don’t fly during Irma response efforts

RALEIGH

The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation is urging North Carolina’s drone hobbyists not to fly their drones in disaster relief areas.

Even though Irma has weakened to a tropical storm, the entire state is expected to feel the effects of the storm on Monday and Tuesday. The mountains will get 2-4 inches of rain and are under a wind advisory until Tuesday. The central and southeast counties could get 1-3 inches of rain.

While drones are used in disaster response efforts by licensed professionals, hobbyists can get in the way, according to a statement from the NCDOT.

“The last thing you want is for someone to be left on their roof because a helicopter rescue had to be called off due to your drone,” the statement said.

The Federal Aviation Administration often imposes temporary flight restrictions during and after a disaster. Drone users are advised to check the Federal Aviation Administration’s temporary flight restrictions website before flying a drone, even during normal conditions.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

