Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 0:49

NC Governor says Confederate monuments 'should come down' 2:49

Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 1:02

UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities 4:25

Hurricane Irma: Some impact still expected in NC 6:09

Police rescue US flag from Irma in Florida 0:17

Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 3:12

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park 4:47

NC State police chief discusses information leading to disciplinary actions on football players 3:29

  • Fleeing Irma’s path, evacuees take shelter in NC

    As Hurricane Irma thrashed across Florida and Georgia, fleeing residents took shelter off Interstate 95 in Johnston County.

As Hurricane Irma thrashed across Florida and Georgia, fleeing residents took shelter off Interstate 95 in Johnston County.
Julia Wall jwall@newsoberver.com
Several hundred people gathered Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 to honor the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks 16 years ago by running 110 flights of stairs in Kenan Stadium. The annual event is sponsored by the Army ROTC and honors the victims and the first responders. The number of stairs run is the same that were in each of the World Trade Center Towers.

Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal?

Video: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall.

Justice for McKenzie

In 2013, an 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sampson County. Four years later, her family believes the case is dragging on with the wrong suspect blamed.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.

Hurricane Irma's track looks strikingly similar to Hugo in 1989

As of 11 am Wednesday, Hurricane Irma's track looks a lot like Hugo in 1989 when that category 5 storm ripped through the Carolinas, causing major destruction in Charleston and into the Piedmont and mountains of North Carolina. This video shows Hugo's track through the Atlantic Ocean and into the Carolinas. (No Audio)