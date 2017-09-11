They fled Irma’s path, driving north from Fla. and Ga. to find shelter in NC

More Videos 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' Pause 0:49 UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks 1:16 Fleeing Irma’s path, evacuees take shelter in NC 1:02 Irma weakens to category 1 hurricane 6:09 Hurricane Irma: Some impact still expected in NC 0:17 Police rescue US flag from Irma in Florida 4:47 Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair, on wrestling and baseball at Marlins Park 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 3:29 NC State police chief discusses information leading to disciplinary actions on football players 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Fleeing Irma’s path, evacuees take shelter in NC As Hurricane Irma thrashed across Florida and Georgia, fleeing residents took shelter off Interstate 95 in Johnston County. As Hurricane Irma thrashed across Florida and Georgia, fleeing residents took shelter off Interstate 95 in Johnston County. Julia Wall jwall@newsoberver.com

