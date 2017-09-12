More Videos

  Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location

    Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that Infosys, a corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services, will be located at Legacy at Briar Creek in Raleigh.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that Infosys, a corporation that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services, will be located at Legacy at Briar Creek in Raleigh.
Julia Wall
UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

Several hundred people gathered Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 to honor the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks 16 years ago by running 110 flights of stairs in Kenan Stadium. The annual event is sponsored by the Army ROTC and honors the victims and the first responders. The number of stairs run is the same that were in each of the World Trade Center Towers.

Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal?

Video: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall.

Justice for McKenzie

In 2013, an 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Sampson County. Four years later, her family believes the case is dragging on with the wrong suspect blamed.

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

Irma's 185-mph winds make it a Category 5 hurricane predicted to bring "catastrophic" destruction. Category 5 hurricanes leave most of the areas they strike uninhabitable for weeks or months. Although Irma's course could shift, Florida Governor Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency for every county in the state.