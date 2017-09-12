Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com

Local

What do Duke students hate more than UNC?

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

September 12, 2017 4:32 PM

RALEIGH

College rivals the Wolfpack, Blue Devils and Tar Heels can probably agree on at least three things.

Campus parking is steep, inconvenient and prices go up every year.

Parking on campus is such a nuisance at Duke University that students might hate it more than the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, The Chronicle, Duke’s student newspaper, reported.

The paper surveyed students about campus parking on Facebook and found that 45 of the 69 comments were negative.

Undergraduate students at Duke can pay up to $402 for an annual campus parking pass and students at UNC-Chapel Hill up to $444, The Chronicle reported.

At N.C. State University, parking can cost as much as $395 for some students, according to the university’s transportation page. The Wolfline Transit System, N.C. State’s bus system, is free for everyone.

This fall, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill rolled out a five-year transportation and parking system plan. It balances the cost of transportation and parking across students, employees and visitors.

The plan will ensure there’s enough funding through 2022 to keep Chapel Hill Transit free, but will add an extra $5.74 to students’ fees in 2017 and increase the cost of daytime parking permits by 1 percent each of the first three years of the plan. It also increased visitor parking by 25 cents an hour on North Campus, bringing it to $2 an hour.

Campus parking after 5 p.m. is free until 2019, after that employees will be charged between $234 to $402 to park on campus at night. Some employees may not be able to afford it, the Daily Tar Heel reported.

Parking on campus is free on the weekends, but can be limited on game days.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 2:52

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham
Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 1:23

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum
Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location 1:25

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location

View More Video