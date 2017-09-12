What do Duke students hate more than UNC?

College rivals the Wolfpack, Blue Devils and Tar Heels can probably agree on at least three things.
Campus parking is steep, inconvenient and prices go up every year.
Parking on campus is such a nuisance at Duke University that students might hate it more than the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, The Chronicle, Duke’s student newspaper, reported.
The paper surveyed students about campus parking on Facebook and found that 45 of the 69 comments were negative.
My new parking lot at work. 1.1 miles / 22 minutes from door to door. And I get to pay for the privilege. Parking at #Duke is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/8cOdGvBPol— Chip (@ChipBobbert) August 17, 2017
Undergraduate students at Duke can pay up to $402 for an annual campus parking pass and students at UNC-Chapel Hill up to $444, The Chronicle reported.
At N.C. State University, parking can cost as much as $395 for some students, according to the university’s transportation page. The Wolfline Transit System, N.C. State’s bus system, is free for everyone.
I'm on campus and just peeped that NC State has some new Wolflines. That's why y'all parking permits went up. ♂️ #ncsu— Lymar Lyons (@MrLyons43) July 20, 2017
Thanks to the new parking maps at @NCState I have to buy 2 passes this year— Kenzie Ray (@mackrayy) July 6, 2017
No one is more childish than NC State's transportation department. These parking pass options are garbage.— dat way. (@mar_iah02) July 11, 2017
This fall, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill rolled out a five-year transportation and parking system plan. It balances the cost of transportation and parking across students, employees and visitors.
The plan will ensure there’s enough funding through 2022 to keep Chapel Hill Transit free, but will add an extra $5.74 to students’ fees in 2017 and increase the cost of daytime parking permits by 1 percent each of the first three years of the plan. It also increased visitor parking by 25 cents an hour on North Campus, bringing it to $2 an hour.
Campus parking after 5 p.m. is free until 2019, after that employees will be charged between $234 to $402 to park on campus at night. Some employees may not be able to afford it, the Daily Tar Heel reported.
Parking on campus is free on the weekends, but can be limited on game days.
When you realize you're going to have to fight for parking because UNC scheduled the celebration and the ECU/UNC baseball at the same time— Jessica Schisler (@justjshiz) April 4, 2017
I love my new job, but the parking at UNC is ridiculous & confusing— Kim Barnes (@_kimski_) March 28, 2017
Parking at UNC is an endless attempt at forced-masochism.— Ben (@benlwill0911) March 8, 2017
