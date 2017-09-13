A Hurricane Irma evacuee wins on NC lottery ticket – on National Day of Encouragement

A Florida mother bought a winning lottery ticket in North Carolina during her evacuation from Hurricane Irma.
Completing the already feel-good story, the win came on National Day of Encouragement, nationally observed Sept. 12.
Florida mother, #HurricaneIrma evacuee gets deserving $10,000 win on #NationalDayofEncouragement. Congratulations, Tiffany! pic.twitter.com/NHR0vT00ml— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) September 12, 2017
Tiffany Hatfield won $10,000 playing the $5 version of the N.C. Education Lottery’s new Diamond Dazzler scratch off games. The ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Rocky Mount’s Sunset Avenue, according to lottery officials.
Hatfield told lottery officials she plans to use the money to help repair the damages Irma did to her home.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments