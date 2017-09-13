The N.C. Education Lottery’s Facebook post showing Florida evacuee Tiffany Hatfield with her $10,000 scratch off win in North Carolina.
Local

A Hurricane Irma evacuee wins on NC lottery ticket – on National Day of Encouragement

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 13, 2017 9:13 AM

ROCKY MOUNT

A Florida mother bought a winning lottery ticket in North Carolina during her evacuation from Hurricane Irma.

Completing the already feel-good story, the win came on National Day of Encouragement, nationally observed Sept. 12.

Tiffany Hatfield won $10,000 playing the $5 version of the N.C. Education Lottery’s new Diamond Dazzler scratch off games. The ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Rocky Mount’s Sunset Avenue, according to lottery officials.

Hatfield told lottery officials she plans to use the money to help repair the damages Irma did to her home.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

