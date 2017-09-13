Authorities capture escaped inmate in Johnston County

Authorities captured an inmate Wednesday morning who apparently escaped from Greene Correctional Institution.
Authorities searched for Daroyl Little Jr., 23, early Wednesday morning and captured him around 10 a.m., according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Benson police officers responded to a disturbance call at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Raymond Sanders Apartments, but they were unable to find a disturbance when they arrived, according to a statement from the Town of Benson.
Police then responded to a second disturbance call at the same apartment complex and found two people in a dispute. Officers spoke to a black male who provided them with false identification and was detained and accused of belligerence. He escaped while he was being detained.
The police later identified him as Daroyl Little Jr. and learned he was serving an active sentence for habitual breaking and entering at Greene Correctional Institution.
His projected release date was November 2018, ABC 11 reported.
Benson Police, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and a Prison Emergency Response Team all searched for Little.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
