Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:27

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 2:52

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

The cardiac arrest isn't real, but the EMT training is at North Wake high school 0:27

The cardiac arrest isn't real, but the EMT training is at North Wake high school

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 8:48

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:15

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

UNC's Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:38

UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point

Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue 1:30

Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue

Protesters march in Durham after rumors of KKK rally 1:36

Protesters march in Durham after rumors of KKK rally

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet'

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:49

Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four

  • Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

    Powerful stories from Hurricane Harvey told by New York Times video journalists.

Powerful stories from Hurricane Harvey told by New York Times video journalists. NY Times
Powerful stories from Hurricane Harvey told by New York Times video journalists. NY Times

Local

How Raleigh businesses and residents will come together Saturday to help Texas

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

September 13, 2017 12:48 PM

RALEIGH

The recent images of flooded-out Houston – homes under water, desperate citizens being rescued with only the clothes on their backs – brought back some tough memories for Jedidiah Gant, who almost a year ago spent two days trying to retrieve his children from their grandparents’ home in an underwater Robeson County.

After Hurricane Matthew last fall, Gant, feeling helpless but wanting to help, organized Raleigh businesses in a fundraising effort called Rally + Relief, which raised $30,000 for the North Carolina Community Foundation.

Gant put the gang – about 30 local businesses – back together this year to help the people of Houston.

This Saturday, a growing group of Raleigh businesses will donate a portion of their sales to Rally + Relief, with the money ultimately going to the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

“I was watching the news and those feelings from last year came back and I felt this need to do it again – not only because it was successful, but because people and organizations were so happy to help,” Gant said.

“Just like Robeson, the Houston flooding was unexpected and they thought it was going to pass over, and it ended up hitting both of those areas in a 500- or 1,000-year flood kind of way.”

Gant ran the idea by Jake Wolf, the owner of the downtown Raleigh restaurant Capital Club 16, who helped Gant with the first Rally + Relief event.

We’re all in, Wolf told him.

As of Wednesday, Gant says 30 to 35 businesses are in with more added every day. There’s also a music benefit Saturday night at Slim’s, which will donate all the door and 50 percent of the bar proceeds. There’s a similar benefit in the works for Kings around the start of October.

Gant says giving the money raised to the Greater Houston Community Foundation means the money goes directly to that community.

“I didn’t take it lightly, who to donate to,” Gant said. “I asked experts in the field, which is the same way I found North Carolina Community Foundation last year. ... I want the money to go from one community to another community.”

Brooke Cain: 919-829-4579, @brookecain

Participating businesses

The Rally + Relief site will be updated as more businesses are added. Check rallyandreliefnc.com.

