How Raleigh businesses and residents will come together Saturday to help Texas

1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam Pause

2:52 Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham

0:27 The cardiac arrest isn't real, but the EMT training is at North Wake high school

8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey

1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

1:38 UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point

1:30 Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue

1:36 Protesters march in Durham after rumors of KKK rally

2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet'