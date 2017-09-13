More Videos

Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 1:23

Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 2:52

Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 8:48

Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:27

UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:38

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:15

Protesters march in Durham after rumors of KKK rally 1:36

Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue 1:30

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location 1:25

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' 2:58

  • The cardiac arrest isn't real, but the EMT training is at North Wake high school

    Students in the emergency medical sciences program at North Wake College & Career Academy demonstrate how to treat a patient in cardiac arrest.

Students in the emergency medical sciences program at North Wake College & Career Academy demonstrate how to treat a patient in cardiac arrest.
Durham County

Dozens of protesters gathered to kick off a national week of action against white supremacy, planned around the one month anniversary of Charlottesville, and coincidentally on a court date for several activists arrested in connection with the toppling of the Confederate monument. From the courthouse, they marched toward the site of the missing statue, and continued to Durham Central Park for a celebratory rally.

UNC community honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

Local

Several hundred people gathered Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 to honor the victims and first responders of the terrorist attacks 16 years ago by running 110 flights of stairs in Kenan Stadium. The annual event is sponsored by the Army ROTC and honors the victims and the first responders. The number of stairs run is the same that were in each of the World Trade Center Towers.

Is protecting the public from white supremacists with a semi-automatic rifle illegal?

Durham County

Video: Hear Dwayne Dixon, the Durham man charged with two misdemeanors for bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a rumored KKK rally downtown, explain his decision, the values driving it, and thoughts for moving forward. Dixon is a member of the Silver Valley Redneck Revolt, a leftist organization that promotes community self-defense in the struggle against racism, which protected counter-protesters in Charlottesville. He shared his reason for joining the organization during a community engagement meeting on Sunday, Sept. 3, at Motorco Music Hall.