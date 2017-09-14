Explosion at Fort Bragg injures 15 soldiers, report says

An explosion at Fort Bragg injured multiple U.S. special operations forces on Thursday, several media outlets have reported.
Officials at Fort Bragg confirmed that 15 soldiers were hurt during a training exercise and were taken to the Army base’s Womack Army Medical Center, ABC 11 reported.
The explosion happened when a vehicle rolled over in a remote part of the base, according to the report.
“There was an incident that occurred on one of the ranges,” Lt. Col. Rob Bockholt, a spokesman for the U.S. Army's Special Operations Command, told the Associated Press. “We're looking into exactly what happened.”
The cause of the explosion is unknown, Bockholt told the Associated Press.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
