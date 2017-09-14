Inmate escapes in Harnett County; search under way

A North Carolina prison emergency response team and local law enforcement agents are looking for escaped inmate Micahel D. Clark.
Clark, 51, was serving a sentence at Sanford Correctional Center for felony breaking and entering, but was on a work assignment at Harnett Correctional Institution when he escaped.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety announced Thursday that they were looking for him.
His projected release date was February 2020.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety is asking anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts to call 911 or call Sanford Correctional Center at (919) 776-4325.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
