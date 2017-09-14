Local

U.S. Forest Service opens parts of Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie forests after Irma

By Camila Molina

September 14, 2017 2:37 PM

The U.S. Forest Service has reopened most national forests and recreation areas in Western North Carolina after the remnants of Hurricane Irma swept through the mountains Monday and Tuesday.

“Damage assessments are ongoing following Hurricane Irma,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. “Some areas and roads were impacted heavily and will remain temporarily closed until they can be safely reopened.”

The U.S. Forest Service closed all campgrounds and recreational areas in the Pisgah, Nantahala and Uwharrie national forests on Monday, but most areas were reopened by Wednesday.

The Davidson River Campground, Lake Powhatan and the Cradle of Forestry are open, the Citizen-Times reported.

Irma weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the North Carolina mountains, but it caused heavy wind and rain. Several trees fell and blocked roads in Jackson County, the Citizen-Times reported.

Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway remain closed to the public due to fallen trees and mudslides, according to the National Park Service website.

The following areas remain closed to the public:

Blue Ridge Parkway

Milepost 273 - 276

Milepost 317 - 324

Milepost 355 - 382

Milepost 393 - 442

Milepost 442 - 469

Pisgah National Forest

Appalachian Ranger District

NFSR #74 Stony Fork Road

NFSR #63 Big Ivy Road

Nantahala National Forest

Tusquitee Ranger District

NFSR #351 Nelson Ridge Road

Nantahala Ranger District

NFSR #367 Little Yellow Mountain Road

Cliffside Recreation Area, including Van Hook Glade Campground

Standing Indian Campground

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538

