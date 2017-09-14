U.S. Forest Service opens parts of Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie forests after Irma

The U.S. Forest Service has reopened most national forests and recreation areas in Western North Carolina after the remnants of Hurricane Irma swept through the mountains Monday and Tuesday.
“Damage assessments are ongoing following Hurricane Irma,” the U.S. Forest Service said in a statement. “Some areas and roads were impacted heavily and will remain temporarily closed until they can be safely reopened.”
The U.S. Forest Service closed all campgrounds and recreational areas in the Pisgah, Nantahala and Uwharrie national forests on Monday, but most areas were reopened by Wednesday.
The Davidson River Campground, Lake Powhatan and the Cradle of Forestry are open, the Citizen-Times reported.
Irma weakened to a tropical storm by the time it reached the North Carolina mountains, but it caused heavy wind and rain. Several trees fell and blocked roads in Jackson County, the Citizen-Times reported.
Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway remain closed to the public due to fallen trees and mudslides, according to the National Park Service website.
The following areas remain closed to the public:
Blue Ridge Parkway
Milepost 273 - 276
Milepost 317 - 324
Milepost 355 - 382
Milepost 393 - 442
Milepost 442 - 469
Pisgah National Forest
Appalachian Ranger District
NFSR #74 Stony Fork Road
NFSR #63 Big Ivy Road
Nantahala National Forest
Tusquitee Ranger District
NFSR #351 Nelson Ridge Road
Nantahala Ranger District
NFSR #367 Little Yellow Mountain Road
Cliffside Recreation Area, including Van Hook Glade Campground
Standing Indian Campground
