CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin prepares to take the stage before addressing the 2017 class during UNC-Chapel Hill's commencement ceremony last spring.

‘First Amendment and boobs’: CNN’s Brooke Baldwin blasts sports analyst for comment

By Sarah Nagem

September 15, 2017 7:18 PM

CNN news anchor and UNC-Chapel Hill grad Brooke Baldwin fired back on air Friday against a Fox News sports analyst who said he only believes in two things completely: “the First Amendment and boobs.”

Clay Travis made the comment during a segment hosted by Baldwin about Jemele Hill, an ESPN on-air personality who came under fire this week for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist.

“I believe in only two things completely: the First Amendment and boobs,” Travis told Baldwin, who quickly interrupted him.

“I just want to make sure I heard you correctly as a woman anchoring this show,” Baldwin said. “What did you say? You believe in the First Amendment and B-O-O-B-S?”

“Boobs,” Travis said. “Two things that have never let me down in this entire country’s history: the First Amendment and boobs.”

Baldwin went on to say she couldn’t believe Travis made the remark “live on national television and with a female host.”

Baldwin graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill’s journalism school in 2001. She gave the commencement speech at UNC last spring, saying, “I am proud to be a woman in this era.”

In a Twitter post Friday, Baldwin showed her disbelief about what happened. “Note to men – that is never okay,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Travis made light of situation.

“CNN is so offended that they already called me and asked if I could come back on Monday,” he wrote on Twitter. “Too perfect.”

    CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin gets advice from former NBA star and sports personality Charles Barkley on the graduation speech she'll give for the UNC Class of 2017.

CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin gets advice from former NBA star and sports personality Charles Barkley on the graduation speech she'll give for the UNC Class of 2017.

    University of North Carolina hosted a commencement ceremony for the class of 2017 Sunday morning, May 14, 2017 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin delivered the commencement speech.

University of North Carolina hosted a commencement ceremony for the class of 2017 Sunday morning, May 14, 2017 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin delivered the commencement speech.

