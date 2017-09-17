Update: Chase ends in teen’s wounding. The victim may have shot himself.

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Ashe Street on Saturday afternoon and ended in the wounding of 17-year-old Lafabian Holmes of Durham.
Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 2600 block of Owen Street shortly after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the subject of interest, apparently Holmes, attempted to flee, running toward Ashe Street.
Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said officers had been informed that the person — allegedly Holmes — had a weapon. When officers pursued him, he reached in his waistband and a loud sound resembling a gunshot was heard, Glenn said.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. No Durham Police Department officers on the scene fired their weapons, Glenn said. A gun that does not belong to Durham police was discovered at the scene, according to Glenn’s statement.
The wounded Holmes was transported to a local hospital and is recovering there from his injuries, Glenn said.
Police have two “active” arrest warrants for Holmes, Glenn said. They include the following charges:
▪ One count of carrying a concealed gun
▪ One count of possession of a handgun by a minor
▪ One count of resisting a public officer
▪ One count of discharging a firearm in the city limits
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
