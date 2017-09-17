Local

Update: Chase ends in teen’s wounding. The victim may have shot himself.

By Joe Johnson

September 17, 2017 1:40 AM

DURHAM

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Ashe Street on Saturday afternoon and ended in the wounding of 17-year-old Lafabian Holmes of Durham.

Police responded to a suspicious person call in the 2600 block of Owen Street shortly after 2:15 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, the subject of interest, apparently Holmes, attempted to flee, running toward Ashe Street.

Durham police spokesman Wil Glenn said officers had been informed that the person — allegedly Holmes — had a weapon. When officers pursued him, he reached in his waistband and a loud sound resembling a gunshot was heard, Glenn said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the man suffered a gunshot wound to his torso. No Durham Police Department officers on the scene fired their weapons, Glenn said. A gun that does not belong to Durham police was discovered at the scene, according to Glenn’s statement.

The wounded Holmes was transported to a local hospital and is recovering there from his injuries, Glenn said.

Police have two “active” arrest warrants for Holmes, Glenn said. They include the following charges:

▪  One count of carrying a concealed gun

▪  One count of possession of a handgun by a minor

▪  One count of resisting a public officer

▪  One count of discharging a firearm in the city limits

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889, @JEJ_HSNews

