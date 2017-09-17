U.S. Coast Guard rescued passengers of capsized boats off NC coast this weekend

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued passengers of two boats that capsized off the coast of North Carolina on Saturday, according to statements from the Coast Guard.
A man’s 23-foot boat capsized in Browns Inlet, near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on Saturday. A person on the beach saw the boat capsize and called Coast Guard in Wilmington at 11:55 a.m. Saturday. The boat carried two passengers.
The Coast Guard sent a crew from Emerald Isle and rescued one of the men who was sitting atop the overturned boat’s hull. The second man swum ashore before the crew arrived.
“A good Samaritan on the beach saw the boat capsize and did a good deed by calling the Coast Guard right away,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Brett Utz, the Station Emerald Isle watchstander for the case. “That immediate notification allowed our crew to reach the distressed person quicker and may have helped prevent an unfortunate situation from worsening.”
About 200 miles north of Browns Inlet, two Coast Guard crews from Nags Head rescued five adult passengers when their 54-foot fishing boat flipped in Oregon Inlet, east of the Herbert C. Bonner Bridge. A mariner reported the incident to the Coast Guard in Wilmington around 5 p.m. Saturday.
All five passengers wore life jackets and emergency medical services attended them ashore. A Dare County MedFlight helicopter crew took one injured woman to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia due to a back injury.
