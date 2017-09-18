More Videos

  Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane

    Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico. NOAA
Maria became a Category 1 hurricane Sunday afternoon, expected to hit the Leeward Islands Monday and become a major hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico. NOAA

Local

Pay attention, NC; just don’t be fooled by Hurricane Maria models

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

September 18, 2017 9:40 AM

RALEIGH

If you’re looking at the forecast models for Hurricane Maria, remember: It’s still way too early to tell whether the storm will hit North Carolina. But rip currents can be expected along the coast next week.

Some models show Maria moving northwest toward the Carolinas; others show it heading west toward the Gulf of Mexico or even north of Bermuda, according to Nick Petro from the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

“There are too many possibilities right now,” Petro said when asked about an accurate prediction of how Maria could affect the U.S. mainland.

But even if Maria stays hundreds of miles east of North Carolina, rip currents on the coast are guranteed, he said.

Hurricane Maria is expected to move across the already battered Leeward Islands Monday night and is headed toward the Bahamas, where it could arrive as early as Friday morning.

The Category 3 hurricane, with sustained winds of 120 mph Monday morning, is expected to rapidly strengthen within the next 48 hours.

The British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and the Turks and Caicos Islands are all within the cone of Maria’s probable path through the week.

Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

