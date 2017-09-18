Marine vet wins $200,000 lottery prize in Wilmington, thanks to his broken bike

He had been on an Atlantic Coast bike tour since July, visiting all the places he was stationed during his six years in the Marine Corps. Mark Bruso, from Fitchburg, Mass., had been planning the tour for almost four years.
He didn’t plan on stopping in Wilmington, but one of his bike spokes broke. While waiting for it to be fixed, he bought a $5 scratch-off ticket — in the $500 Frenzy game — at the Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington, Bruso told the NC Education Lottery.
“I didn’t win anything,” Bruso told the lottery. “So I went to a nearby deli and got a sandwich.”
When he finished his sandwich he made a spur-of-the-moment decision to go back to the Speedway and buy another $5 ticket.
“I figured I already got the losing out of me with the last ticket, so the next one must be a winner,” he said.
And it was — a $200,000 winner.
“I thought I was seeing things,” Bruso said. “I had to put my glasses on and make sure I was reading it right.”
Bruso claimed his prize of $139,003, after the required state and federal tax withholdings, Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He plans on using it to continue his bike tour.
His next stop is Parris Island, where he did boot camp, and the tour will end in Florida.
“Who knows, though, after winning this I might ride all the way to Southern California where I was also based,” Bruso said.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
