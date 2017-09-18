Call 911? Once NC is done with upgrade, you can send a text instead

A final vestige of the era of the rotary phone is coming to an end in North Carolina: the state’s 911 system is about to move into the digital age.
The N.C. Department of Information Technology announced Monday the state will improve its emergency communication services through an internet-based routing system that will connect all 117 primary 911 centers.
The technological upgrade features improvements for 911 callers and the overall health of the system, particularly in an age of heightened attention to cybersecurity.
Eventually, people will be able to text emergency dispatchers, including sending them videos and pictures.
More than 75 percent of the calls made to 911 in North Carolina come from a mobile device, Richard Taylor, executive director of the NC 911 Board, said in a news release Monday announcing the plan.
The new system will have multiple layers of security – including firewalls and intrusion detection – to protect its infrastructure from cyber-threats.
The state’s current 911 system was built in the 1960s. Emergency communications centers rely on an outdated analog system to communicate with one another. Some centers cannot connect at all.
The connected 911 centers will enable emergency dispatchers across the state to “seamlessly communicate with one another,” Bill Holmes, director of legislative and public affairs with the department of information technology, said in the news release.
“The new high-speed connections will enable every center to serve as a backup for any other center in the state in the event of a natural disaster or an overload of emergency calls,” Holmes wrote in the release.
Emergency dispatchers will also have a more sophisticated ability to route calls based on the caller’s geographic location.
The NC 911 Board on Friday contracted with AT&T to carry out the seven-year, $99 million project. By 2020, the state intends to link all 911 centers through the AT&T system.
The next-generation digital system has been many years in the design stage, Taylor said.
“Emergency response is often triggered by a 911 call, so the more information a 911 operator is able to receive and relay, the more prepared first responders will be when they arrive on scene,” said Mike Sprayberry, N.C. emergency management director. “The ability to communicate easily between all 911 centers will greatly improve the ability of counties to help each other during emergencies.”
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments