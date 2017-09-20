Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., left, and Heather Marie Cochran
Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., left, and Heather Marie Cochran North Carolina Department of Public Safety

3-month-old girl missing from NC; parents suspected of abducting her

By Eric Frederick

efrederick@newsobserver.com

September 20, 2017 6:44 AM

HAYWOOD COUNTY

A 3-month-old girl is missing, the Haywood County Sheriff's Office says, and her parents, suspected of abducting her, are being sought.

The girl, Cali Marie Cochran, has brown hair and eyes of unknown color. She is about 20 inches tall and weighs 10 pounds. A nationwide Amber Alert has been issued in the search for her.

Her parents — Rex Douglas Cochran Jr., 39, 5 feet 7 and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and Heather Marie Cochran, 31, 5 feet 4 and 120 pounds with brown hair, green eyes and a tattoo that says "Faith" on the right side of neck — are being sought.

The couple could be headed toward Ocala, Fla., or Valdosta, Ga., the North Carolina Department of Public Safety says, in a blue 2001 Ford Mustang or a gray 1999 GMC Suburban K1500.

If you have any information about this case, call the Haywood County Sheriff's Office at (828) 452-6666 or 828-452-6600, or call 911 or *HP.

