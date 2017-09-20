Officials think a metal object in the Neuse River just below the Falls Lake Dam is a part that broke off the dam.
Local

A Falls Lake Dam part is set to be pulled from the Neuse River this week

By Aaron Moody

September 20, 2017 9:24 AM

RALEIGH

A piece of Falls Lake Dam that surfaced in the Neuse River below the barrier is expected to be retrieved Thursday.

The job has been on the back burner since August, when a local towing company posted to Facebook indicating it was contacted to pull the object from the river.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said what appears to be a steel beam became visible about 200 feet downstream of the dam after water flow was dialed back for an inspection last winter.

FALLSDAM
A screenshot of a post about an object believed to be a a part that broke off of the Falls Lake Dam.
FACEBOOK

Carol Banaitis, operations project manager for Falls and Jordan lakes, said the beam is believed to be a control tower part that corroded and has since been replaced, meaning the dam structure is not compromised. The tower has gates that determine how much water is released. It is located upstream of the dam’s tailrace.

