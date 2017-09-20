More Videos

Pause
  • Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

    Boat crews at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet in N.C. took advantage of the rough seas produced by Hurricane Jose for training Tuesday. This type of training in rough conditions helps prepare Coast Guard boat crews for situations that they may be called out on such as a "man overboard" or a capsized vessel.

For most, Jose is a dangerous menace. For OBX Coast Guard crews, it’s a classroom.

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

September 20, 2017 2:07 PM

NAGS HEAD

Although Hurricane Jose didn’t make landfall in North Carolina this week, it did brush past the Outer Banks, causing swells, rough surf and rip currents Tuesday.

These were the perfect elements for a U.S. Coast Guard station in the Outer Banks to train for rescue missions.

Boat crews at the Coast Guard’s Oregon Inlet station took advantage of the rough surf caused by Jose to conduct surf training on Monday and Tuesday.

“Conducting training in these elements ensures that we are ready for whatever we may find or encounter, including a man overboard. It’s been a busy start to the surf season here at Oregon Inlet!” the station posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

The crews practiced with “Oscar,” a dummy used to simulate scenarios of pulling people out of the water, and getting across the inlet, said Petty Officer Travis Green.

“We take every advantage we can to train in those conditions,” he said.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

