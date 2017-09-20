For most, Jose is a dangerous menace. For OBX Coast Guard crews, it’s a classroom.

More Videos 0:47 Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks Pause 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:46 Hurricane Maria brings extreme wind, rain to Puerto Rico 1:20 Parents can speak out on new Wake County student assignment plan 1:36 After an apology, Raleigh City Council restores benefits to first responders 0:19 Dembe the gorilla is coming to the NC Zoo! 1:38 UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 6:27 Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks Boat crews at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet in N.C. took advantage of the rough seas produced by Hurricane Jose for training Tuesday. This type of training in rough conditions helps prepare Coast Guard boat crews for situations that they may be called out on such as a "man overboard" or a capsized vessel. Boat crews at U.S. Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet in N.C. took advantage of the rough seas produced by Hurricane Jose for training Tuesday. This type of training in rough conditions helps prepare Coast Guard boat crews for situations that they may be called out on such as a "man overboard" or a capsized vessel. US Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet

