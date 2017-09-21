More Videos

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center 0:35

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center

Pause
#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash 1:21

#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

Last call for Life Flight Three 0:58

Last call for Life Flight Three

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 0:45

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:47

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 6:27

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them 2:30

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

  • Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire

    News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh Thursday night.

News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh Thursday night. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh Thursday night. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Local

Construction could begin at the burned-out Metropolitan Apartments site in 6 weeks

By Josh Shaffer

jshaffer@newsobserver.com

September 21, 2017 6:28 PM

RALEIGH

The Metropolitan Apartments building destroyed by fire in March could see new construction as soon as six weeks from now, said Baker Glasgow, a vice president of Clancy & Theys.

At a town hall meeting Thursday, Glasgow said demolition of the charred site in the Glenwood South neighborhood will continue through September and October before the project starts anew.

More Videos

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center 0:35

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center

Pause
#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash 1:21

#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

Last call for Life Flight Three 0:58

Last call for Life Flight Three

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 0:45

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:47

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 6:27

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them 2:30

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

  • Metropolitan parking deck demolition

    A parking deck is demolished in downtown Raleigh on Aug. 22 at the site of March's Metropolitan apartments fire.

Metropolitan parking deck demolition

A parking deck is demolished in downtown Raleigh on Aug. 22 at the site of March's Metropolitan apartments fire.

Courtesy of Mike Legeros

He would not speak about the cause of the blaze, which was among Raleigh’s largest, drew more than 100 firefighters and caused an estimated $50 million in damage.

“I’m not here to talk about that,” he said.

In March, the Raleigh Fire Department named several possibilities for the fire’s cause: electrical sources, an intentional act and the chance of heating fire ignited by trespassing squatters. The department classified the cause as undetermined.

More Videos

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center 0:35

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center

Pause
#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash 1:21

#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

Last call for Life Flight Three 0:58

Last call for Life Flight Three

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 0:45

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:47

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 6:27

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them 2:30

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

  • Raleigh fire chief: Massive downtown fire cause "undetermined"

    Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said the fire that destroyed the five-story apartment building in March was so intense that investigators could find little evidence to determine what started the blaze.

Raleigh fire chief: Massive downtown fire cause "undetermined"

Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said the fire that destroyed the five-story apartment building in March was so intense that investigators could find little evidence to determine what started the blaze.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

A member of the town hall’s audience Thursday asked if the project will be handled differently the second time.

“We are going to have high, high security on the project,” Glasgow said.

He would not speak about the level of security on the original construction site.

“I’m not comfortable doing that,” he said.

Another audience member said security should only be a concern if construction officials think the fire was sparked by arson.

“Not necessarily,” Glasgow said. “Security is not always associated with that.”

More Videos

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center 0:35

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center

Pause
#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash 1:21

#DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic 0:49

Hurricane Maria hits the Dominican Republic

Last call for Life Flight Three 0:58

Last call for Life Flight Three

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service 0:45

Duke Lifeflight patient and crew remembered at memorial service

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 0:47

Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach 6:27

Drone footage, Locals tell story of Topsail ship wreck visible on NC beach

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them 2:30

Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

  • First-person video of massive downtown fire

    Craig Reed recorded a Facebook Live video of a massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh on Thursday, March 17, 2017.

First-person video of massive downtown fire

Craig Reed recorded a Facebook Live video of a massive 5-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh on Thursday, March 17, 2017.

Craig Reed

More than 100 investigators worked to find the cause of the fire, which started about 10 p.m. March 16 at the under-construction Metropolitan building on West Jones Street. They interviewed more than 300 people, obtained search warrants and removed about 25 tons of debris.

Many streets in the area remain closed around the Quorum Center and Link Apartments, which also were damaged in the fire.

At the town hall meeting, Bill King, senior director of economic development and planning for the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, said Glenwood South is becoming the densest part of Raleigh. Business has been flat compared to last year, he said, probably because of the street closures and other fire-related factors.

Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center

View More Video