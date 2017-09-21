Construction could begin at the burned-out Metropolitan Apartments site in 6 weeks

The Metropolitan Apartments building destroyed by fire in March could see new construction as soon as six weeks from now, said Baker Glasgow, a vice president of Clancy & Theys.
At a town hall meeting Thursday, Glasgow said demolition of the charred site in the Glenwood South neighborhood will continue through September and October before the project starts anew.
He would not speak about the cause of the blaze, which was among Raleigh’s largest, drew more than 100 firefighters and caused an estimated $50 million in damage.
“I’m not here to talk about that,” he said.
In March, the Raleigh Fire Department named several possibilities for the fire’s cause: electrical sources, an intentional act and the chance of heating fire ignited by trespassing squatters. The department classified the cause as undetermined.
A member of the town hall’s audience Thursday asked if the project will be handled differently the second time.
“We are going to have high, high security on the project,” Glasgow said.
He would not speak about the level of security on the original construction site.
“I’m not comfortable doing that,” he said.
Another audience member said security should only be a concern if construction officials think the fire was sparked by arson.
“Not necessarily,” Glasgow said. “Security is not always associated with that.”
More than 100 investigators worked to find the cause of the fire, which started about 10 p.m. March 16 at the under-construction Metropolitan building on West Jones Street. They interviewed more than 300 people, obtained search warrants and removed about 25 tons of debris.
Many streets in the area remain closed around the Quorum Center and Link Apartments, which also were damaged in the fire.
At the town hall meeting, Bill King, senior director of economic development and planning for the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, said Glenwood South is becoming the densest part of Raleigh. Business has been flat compared to last year, he said, probably because of the street closures and other fire-related factors.
Josh Shaffer: 919-829-4818, @joshshaffer08
Comments