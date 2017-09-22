He went to Florida to help clear trees. Then he sang on camera. Next stop ‘The Voice’?

A Chocowinity man gained a lot of fans in Florida last week – and not only for helping clean up in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Trish Pfeiffer captured Victor Wright, a tree cutter with Lucas Tree Experts, singing on camera while he was in Bartow just east of Tampa helping restore power.
Wright’s deep-voiced tribute to country music star Josh Turner’s hit “Long Black Train” has been viewed nearly 65,000 times with more than 1,100 shares on Facebook since Saturday.
“Honestly, it was the last thing that I expected,” Wright told the Washington Daily News of his Florida fame. “We went down there to, obviously, to help out with the power getting back on, and this was just an extra thing. The way I look at it, if people enjoyed it, I’m happy to do it, to distract them while they’re acting for the power to come back on.”
Wright reportedly traveled to Florida with a group of utility workers from Little Washington. After the video, people in Bartow began recognizing Wright and asking for encore performances, according to the Washington Daily News.
People showed a mix of appreciation for Wright’s upbeat performance and for the recovery help from him and others in Florida.
Wright was as appreciative of the people in Bartow and the support they showed relief crews.
“In a time when the nation seems so divided this town has been a role model to the rest of the country and the world,” Wright commented on the video post. “I want to come back and I want to stay. Thank you Bartow you are amazing each and every one of you.”
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
