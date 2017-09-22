He went to Florida to help clear trees. Then he sang on camera. Next stop ‘The Voice’?

More Videos 0:35 Rare aye-aye born at Duke Lemur Center Pause 1:21 #DukeStrong: A tribute to the four victims of the Duke Life Flight crash 0:36 NC man wins fans with his voice while helping out after Hurricane Irma 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:57 Metropolitan parking deck demolition 0:47 Coast Guard crews train in Hurricane Jose's heavy surf at Outer Banks 1:36 After an apology, Raleigh City Council restores benefits to first responders 1:34 Electricity conservation in place as tourists evacuate Hatteras 2:28 Introducing On-ramp Signals in North Carolina 2:30 Bluegrass musician Jim Mills not only plays banjo, he collects them Video Link copy Embed Code copy

NC man wins fans with his voice while helping out after Hurricane Irma Victor Wright, a tree cutter with Lucas Tree Experts, gained a lot of fans in Florida after Hurricane Irma by singing on camera while he was in Bartow just east of Tampa helping restore power. Victor Wright, a tree cutter with Lucas Tree Experts, gained a lot of fans in Florida after Hurricane Irma by singing on camera while he was in Bartow just east of Tampa helping restore power. Trish Pfeiffer

