It took 41 years to catch Ronald Carnes, NC’s shrewdest fugitive. Now he’s truly free.

Longtime NC fugitive finally free Ronald Carnes escaped from prison in 1973 and stayed hidden for 41 years before getting caught. Paroled at 72, he reflects on the adventure. Ronald Carnes escaped from prison in 1973 and stayed hidden for 41 years before getting caught. Paroled at 72, he reflects on the adventure. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

