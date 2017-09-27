More Videos

    A Twitter video from Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head, NC, shows Dimitri Maramenides catching some serious air while kiteboarding in the winds and rough waters from Hurricane Maria, now a tropical storm.

Video shows OBX kiteboarder catching big air from Maria’s winds

By Aaron Moody

September 27, 2017 10:03 AM

NAGS HEAD

Warnings of hazardous ocean conditions associated with Tropical Storm Maria apparently came across as an invitation to one man.

A video posted to the OBX Photos Twitter page Tuesday afternoon shows a kiteboarder in action in rather squally conditions in Nags Head.

The video, shot looking south from Jennette’s Pier, shows the kiteboarder ride toward the shore before being towed back out and catching some pretty serious air – about 8 seconds worth.

ABC11 later caught up with the man, who ended up being professional kiteboarder and Epic Kites owner Dimitri Maramenides.

The Outer Banks have been under tropical storm and storm surge warnings the past couple days as Maria churned off the coast.

Maria was downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm Tuesday afternoon, but was still capable early Wednesday morning of wind gusts up to 55 mph, the National Weather Service in Morehead City reported.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

