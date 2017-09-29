A photo of a Gila monster.
Venomous lizards are on the loose in Wake County

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 29, 2017 9:51 AM

Three Gila monsters are getting a taste of freedom after escaping a home in Wake Forest’s Bowling Green subdivision, police reported Friday morning.

Several residents have reported on social media that they have seen the creatures roaming in the area.

Gila monsters are one of only two venomous lizard species in the world, according to the National Park Service. They move very slowly and will first try to escape when threatened, biting only as a last resort. The bite is painful to humans but rarely fatal.

Anyone who spots one of the animals is asked to call Wake County Animal Control at 919-856-6911.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

