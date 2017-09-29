A body in a bag turns up at Nags Head as Hurricane Maria passes offshore

This year has seen plenty of discoveries along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, including old bombs from past wars and even a new island that has since attached itself to Cape Point.
With Hurricane Maria offshore on Tuesday, a more gruesome finding — a human body in a bag — joined that list, according to The Outer Banks Voice.
Nags Head police Chief Kevin Brinkley told the local newspaper it appeared the body was most likely from a burial at sea.
The body was said to be partially in a bag, found near Surfside Drive.
“This was something different,” Brinkley told The Virginian-Pilot on Thursday. “I’ve never seen it before.”
The owner of an at-sea burial company told the Norfolk newspaper that it appeared the body was committed to the deep either too close to shore or without proper weight.
Burials at sea are permitted by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Marine Protection, Research and Sanctuaries Act.
In most locations, burials at sea of non-cremated human remains must occur at least three nautical miles from land and in waters at least 600 feet deep. The EPA recommends the caskets weigh at least 300 pounds.
