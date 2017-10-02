Raleigh police will consider ‘events that have occurred elsewhere’ for security at the Ritz, Red Hat tonight

The Head and the Heart and Kesha will perform in separate venues in Raleigh on Monday night, and Raleigh police will consider the shooting in Las Vegas among the factors in planning security for those events.
The Raleigh Police Department declined to comment on specific security arrangements for the Red Hat Amphitheatre, an open-air venue near downtown high-rise buildings, and at the Ritz.
“However, it can be said that those in the department who are responsible for security and logistical planning consider and evaluate many factors, including events that have occurred elsewhere, as they make safety and staffing decisions,” Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in response to an inquiry by The News & Observer.
The Head and the Heart will perform at the Red Hat Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Kesha is scheduled to perform at the Ritz at 8 p.m.
Absolutely heartbroken by the news out of Las Vegas...when do we actually do something to stop these shootings?— The Head & The Heart (@headandtheheart) October 2, 2017
Live Nation Entertainment, the promoter of both events, was contacted by The N&O about the security at the events but did not respond by late Monday afternoon.
Our hearts are with you Las Vegas. Thoughts and prayers to all those affected, their families and loved ones. #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/OFgyR7wh98— Live Nation (@LiveNation) October 2, 2017
Mayor Nancy McFarlane issued a statement Monday afternoon about the Las Vegas tragedy:
“Words cannot express the level of disbelief and sadness many of us feel about the news coming out of Las Vegas today. ... We mourn with the nation and send our condolences and prayers to the victims and their friends and families. In times of tragedy, let us set aside our differences and come together as a community to heal. We are strong when we are united and stand against violence and hate.”
