LAS VEGAS, NV People run from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was hear on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, leaving at least 50 people dead and more than 500 injured. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Local

Raleigh police will consider ‘events that have occurred elsewhere’ for security at the Ritz, Red Hat tonight

By Camila Molina and Ron Gallagher

cmolina@newsobserver.com

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

October 02, 2017 4:34 PM

RALEIGH

The Head and the Heart and Kesha will perform in separate venues in Raleigh on Monday night, and Raleigh police will consider the shooting in Las Vegas among the factors in planning security for those events.

The Raleigh Police Department declined to comment on specific security arrangements for the Red Hat Amphitheatre, an open-air venue near downtown high-rise buildings, and at the Ritz.

“However, it can be said that those in the department who are responsible for security and logistical planning consider and evaluate many factors, including events that have occurred elsewhere, as they make safety and staffing decisions,” Raleigh Police Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said in response to an inquiry by The News & Observer.

The Head and the Heart will perform at the Red Hat Amphitheatre beginning at 7:30 p.m., and Kesha is scheduled to perform at the Ritz at 8 p.m.

Live Nation Entertainment, the promoter of both events, was contacted by The N&O about the security at the events but did not respond by late Monday afternoon.

Mayor Nancy McFarlane issued a statement Monday afternoon about the Las Vegas tragedy:

“Words cannot express the level of disbelief and sadness many of us feel about the news coming out of Las Vegas today. ... We mourn with the nation and send our condolences and prayers to the victims and their friends and families. In times of tragedy, let us set aside our differences and come together as a community to heal. We are strong when we are united and stand against violence and hate.”

  Comments  

