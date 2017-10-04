Daniel Lee Spivey
Search continues for 84-year-old missing Chatham County man

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

October 04, 2017 7:28 AM

A Silver Alert issued Tuesday night remained in effect Wednesday morning for an 84-year-old Chatham County man.

Daniel Lee Spivey was last seen at Wrenn Smith Road in Siler City, wearing a red and black long-sleeved button-up shirt, gray pants and cowboy boots.

Spivey is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment. He is white, 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds.

Anyone with information on Spivey’s whereabouts is asked to call the Chatham County Sherrif’s Office at 919-542-2911.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

