Off-duty officer who died in Las Vegas mass shooting served with 82nd Airborne

By Camila Molina and Ron Gallagher

October 04, 2017 11:56 AM

Charleston Hartfield, one of the 58 victims in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, also served with the 82nd Airborne Division, an active infantry airborne division based at Fort Bragg.

In 2003, Hartfield served a year-long deployment with the 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq. He served 16 years with the Army and now is a sergeant first class in the Nevada Army National Guard.

Hartfield, 34, an officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was off-duty while at the festival.

Hartfield was a “gentle giant,” according to a statement from the Nevada Army National Guard. He stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 247 pounds.

    WARNING: PROFANITY AND GUNFIRE. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police on October 3 released bodycam footage from officers at the scene of a mass shooting near Mandalay Bay hotel on the evening of Sunday, October 1. Undersheriff Kevin McMahill narrates this footage during a press conference, saying the footage showed officers hunkering down behind a wall that "faces Mandalay Bay," while trying to determine the direction of the shooting. Loud bangs, as well as screams and sobs from the crowd, can be heard in the video.

“The biggest thing that sticks out from him, besides his enormous size, as tough as he was, that man was all love,” Master Sgt. Lemuel Iniguez said in the National Guard’s statement. “He would do anything for his soldiers, if they needed it, without question, without fail. He was that kind of a soldier. If you were a good troop or needed help, he’d do anything for you.”

Hartfield was also a youth football coach, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Hartfield published a book in July titled “Memoirs of A Public Servant,” where he describes his work in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Hartfiled is survived by his wife and two children.

“To my wife and kids I am forever indebted to you," Hartfield wrote in the forward of his book. "Your patience over the years has been courageous to say the least. The many missed events, overbearing protectiveness, and tolerating my organized chaos and magnetic madness has been a challenge. I'm sure. I love you guys, I appreciate you, and your support is my foundation.”

Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history

