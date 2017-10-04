Off-duty officer who died in Las Vegas mass shooting served with 82nd Airborne

Charleston Hartfield, one of the 58 victims in the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, also served with the 82nd Airborne Division, an active infantry airborne division based at Fort Bragg.
In 2003, Hartfield served a year-long deployment with the 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq. He served 16 years with the Army and now is a sergeant first class in the Nevada Army National Guard.
Hartfield, 34, an officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, was off-duty while at the festival.
We are sadden to report that one of the deceased from Sunday night's shooting, was an off-duty #LVMPD police officer. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
Hartfield was a “gentle giant,” according to a statement from the Nevada Army National Guard. He stood 6-foot-4 and weighed 247 pounds.
“The biggest thing that sticks out from him, besides his enormous size, as tough as he was, that man was all love,” Master Sgt. Lemuel Iniguez said in the National Guard’s statement. “He would do anything for his soldiers, if they needed it, without question, without fail. He was that kind of a soldier. If you were a good troop or needed help, he’d do anything for you.”
Hartfield was also a youth football coach, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Hartfield published a book in July titled “Memoirs of A Public Servant,” where he describes his work in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Hartfiled is survived by his wife and two children.
“To my wife and kids I am forever indebted to you," Hartfield wrote in the forward of his book. "Your patience over the years has been courageous to say the least. The many missed events, overbearing protectiveness, and tolerating my organized chaos and magnetic madness has been a challenge. I'm sure. I love you guys, I appreciate you, and your support is my foundation.”
