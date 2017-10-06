When a senior class president and a TV actor came together to spread a message of hope

4:24 Actor John Wesley Shipp accepted Sallie Bowman's invitation to speak at her 1999 Wake Forest-Rolesville High graduation Pause

1:20 Public invited to state crime lab

2:05 Fuquay-Varina High’s Jonathan Enns named principal of the year

1:50 Nearly a year after Matthew's floods, Princeville, NC has plans for renewal

0:55 Tucker the weight-loss celebrity cat

1:13 Experience NC State's victory over Louisville

11:11 NC State's Doeren: 'What a win'

1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC

0:29 NC State's Chubb makes a breathtaking sack