More than 250,000 gallons of sewage spills into Walnut Creek tributary, officials say

More than 250,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a tributary of Walnut Creek over the past couple weeks, Raleigh Public Utilities officials announced Saturday.
The overflow occurred at the Bacarra apartment complex on Farm Gate Road in west Raleigh, off Cary Towne Boulevard, and was the result of negligence on the part of a private contractor, officials said in a press release.
A customer reported the spill to public utilities staff Friday morning, and the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s water resources division was notified.
Crews immediately responded and stopped the overflow by 3:30 p.m. Friday, the statement said. Clean-up of the spill is expected to be completed Saturday afternoon.
The leak occurred over about 11 days and 15 hours, according to Raleigh, with a volume of 251,100 gallons of sewage that reached an unnamed tributary to Walnut Creek.
As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the city said no fish kill had occurred from the spill.
The announcement did not provide specific details on the nature of the alleged negligence, but did include the following statement:
“The City of Raleigh has an aggressive education and enforcement program to prevent the discharge of grease, debris, and other improper materials in the sewer system and to take enforcement action where appropriate. Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system.”
