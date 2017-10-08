2 men drown at Carolina Beach trying to save father, daughter

Two men drowned at Carolina Beach while attempting to rescue a father and child Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, officials said.
The father and his daughter were trying to return to shore, near the Dolphin Lane beach access.
Don Boles, 60, of Eagle Springs, and James Barbour, 53, of Clayton, were among multiple citizens who attempted to rescue a father and daughter in the water, but the pair was unable to return to the shore, according to a statement from the Carolina Beach Police Department.
The father and daughter made it to the shore safely, said a Carolina Beach Police spokesperson. Officials have not released their names.
First responders retrieved the two men from the water with the help of fishermen on boats, but were not able to resuscitate neither Bole nor Barbour. Both men died at the scene, according to the statement.
The Carolina Beach Police Department, Carolina Beach Fire Department and Kure Beach Police Department assisted at the scene.
