InterAct hosts a Holiday Bazaar every December, transforming the agency into a store where mothers may “shop” for toys and gifts for their children, and children can choose gifts for their parent. Donations from the community enable Interact to provide a special experience for parents and children at the Holiday Bazaar.
InterAct hosts a Holiday Bazaar every December, transforming the agency into a store where mothers may “shop” for toys and gifts for their children, and children can choose gifts for their parent. Donations from the community enable Interact to provide a special experience for parents and children at the Holiday Bazaar. Interact
InterAct hosts a Holiday Bazaar every December, transforming the agency into a store where mothers may “shop” for toys and gifts for their children, and children can choose gifts for their parent. Donations from the community enable Interact to provide a special experience for parents and children at the Holiday Bazaar. Interact

Local

InterAct offers shelter, safety and hope for victims of domestic violence

By Renee Elder

Correspondent

November 20, 2017 09:00 AM

RALEIGH

Many people in abusive relationships suffer alone.

“It’s not something you necessarily want to talk to your friends about,” says Jessica Smith, who recalls how it felt to keep such a dangerous secret.

Smith left her violent marriage eight years ago after suffering a broken jaw. She found help at InterAct of Wake County, a nonprofit agency that has been providing comprehensive resources to domestic violence victims for 39 years.

“Talking to my InterAct counselor was the first time I had been able to open up about what I was going through,” Smith says. “They helped me put things back together, and I finally started to feel like I was going to be OK.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Today, Smith has her life on track and is helping others as a volunteer for InterAct, where she often speaks to groups about her experience through the agency’s “Courageous Voices” program.

“I am happy to tell my story and how InterAct helped me,” she says.

Smith and her two sons also volunteer annually during InterAct’s annual Holiday Bazaar, where families shop for holiday gifts in rooms filled with donated items.

Hotlines and shelter

Christine Brewer, associate director of communications at InterAct, says the annual bazaar is a tradition for the agency that has provided an array of services to victims and survivors of domestic violence since 1978.

interact 3
Children make holiday decorations at InterAct. The agency hosts a holiday shop for the mothers and their children.
Interact

“Our mission is to end the cycle of domestic and sexual violence in Wake County,” Brewer says. “We do that by saving lives, rebuilding lives and securing safer futures for victims and survivors.” InterAct has three 24-hour hotlines for victims and an emergency shelter that provides short-term residential services for up to 45 victims and their children. It also offers individual and group counseling, case-management services, community education and outreach, youth education, financial skills counseling and empowerment training – in addition to comprehensive sexual assault services.

Abuse can be emotional, psychological, financial and verbal – not just physical.

Christine Brewer, associate director of communications at InterAct

InterAct has two Pass It On thrift stores, one on Oberlin Road in Raleigh and one in Fuquay-Varina, that help raise money for the services it offers.

“Domestic violence is a big issue, and it’s everybody’s issue,” Brewer says. “It affects one in three women and one in four men. Abuse can be emotional, psychological, financial and verbal – not just physical.”

The agency added a state-of-the-art forensic exam center, called the Solace Center, in 2011. Specially trained nurses are on call to respond in cases of rape or sexual violence, which allows women to get checked out privately rather than going into a hospital emergency room.

Smith pointed to another recent advance: the ability to videoconference with a judge in order to file a request for protective orders.

“That would have been game-changing for me,” she said, explaining that 2009 she had to appear in court with her jaw wired shut to receive protection.

InterAct has about 50 full- and part-time staff members – and some 3,000 volunteers who work at various times throughout the year. Approximately 62,000 people receive some sort of services through the agency annually, with 9,000 of those being victims in crisis.

“Ninety cents of every dollar that we raise goes directly into program services,” Brewer says.

“We need it to keep the doors open and staff available.”

InterAct

1012 Oberlin Road Raleigh, NC 27605

www.interactofwake.org

Contact: Christina Brewer, 919-863-9682

Description: InterAct saves lives, rebuilds lives, and secures safer futures for victims and survivors and their families.

Donations needed: Gifts for children up to age 17), mothers, and single women; gift cards; wrapping supplies. Monetary donations will allow InterAct to address specific unmet needs. Agift of $163 will provide crisis counseling for a family; $532 will provide a week of court advocacy and help with filing protective orders.

Donations received during the holidays will be used to provide more services, such as counseling, self-help courses and medical care – all of which is offered free of charge and with a guarantee of confidentiality.

Volunteers needed: Volunteers are needed to help accept and organize donations and to assist families during the Holiday Bazaar. Two-hour and 4-hour shifts available.

$10 would buy: 1-2 gifts for children and parents participating in the Holiday Bazaar, one gift card, or wrapping supplies.

$20 would buy: 2-4 gifts for children and parents, two gift cards, or wrapping supplies.

$50 would buy: 4-6 gifts for children and parents, five gift cards, or wrapping supplies.　

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract

    Local television stations WRAL and ABC11 broadcast the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. WRAL sponsored the Raleigh Christmas Parade for 43 years. On Oct. 23 the Greater Raleigh Merchant’s Association announced that ABC11 was the official sponsor.

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract 1:53

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract
A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:43

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade
NC Zoo says allowing hunting of African elephants does little to halt poaching and trafficking 1:02

NC Zoo says allowing hunting of African elephants does little to halt poaching and trafficking

View More Video