Yes, the Raleigh Christmas Parade actually comes before Thanksgiving. Here’s why.

There are a lot of things parade-goers love about the Raleigh Christmas Parade, but the parade’s pre-Thanksgiving spot on the calendar isn’t one of them.

The complaints about the timing of the parade – happening this Saturday in downtown Raleigh – are as much a holiday tradition as the Santa float that closes the procession.

Here’s the official reason for that early start:

It’s all about shopping. Shocking, right?

The Greater Raleigh Merchants Association has always put on the parade, and what do merchants want? They want you to shop. And when you start thinking about Christmas shopping, they want you to think about shopping at their local stores.

And a parade that wouldn’t happen until after Black Friday would mean they lose some of that big jump-start on holiday shopping.

It’s been that way every year since 1939, with the exception of a few years without the parade during World War II.

And it’s not likely to change because of a little complaining. (It also used to be held at night, so if you get tired of complaining about the time of year, you can switch to the time of day.)