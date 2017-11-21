A Thanksgiving gift: Twins born joined at the head go home after 485 days in hospital

More Videos 1:23 NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016 Pause 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 0:23 Drone footage shows Neuse River flowing again at Milburnie dam 3:41 California shooter and Cary native "deranged" and "paranoid" 0:22 Santa resigns, a casualty of the Raleigh Christmas parade feud 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:50 Nearly a year after Matthew's floods, Princeville, NC has plans for renewal 1:58 Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes' 11:38 NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened Video Link copy Embed Code copy

North Carolina Conjoined twins separated in rare surgery Erin and Abby Delaney have known nothing but hospital life, and their extended family includes the staff at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. One nurse ran a mile and a half in a downpour just to say goodbye before the girls went into the June 6 surgery that separated them. The Voyage by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/ Erin and Abby Delaney have known nothing but hospital life, and their extended family includes the staff at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. One nurse ran a mile and a half in a downpour just to say goodbye before the girls went into the June 6 surgery that separated them. The Voyage by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/) Artist: http://audionautix.com/

