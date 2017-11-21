This little piggie is on the lam in North Raleigh, residents say

A black domestic pig has been spotted several times in the Briar Creek Shopping Center area for two weeks, and it has residents and animal control personnel on a quest to catch it, social media posts say.
A Reddit user asked on the local subreddit “r/raleigh” on Monday whether anyone had seen the small black pig in the area.
“... I saw a small black domestic pig rummaging through the mulch in the furniture store’s parking lot,” the user “jnecr” posted on the social media site. “Drove over there after lunch just to confirm what I saw, there was nobody around and the pig didn’t have a care in the world. Anybody else seen this guy around?”
Another Reddit user responded that the pig had been loose for two weeks and that several workers in the shopping center and animal control had been trying to catch it.
“He will let us get within a few feet and he wags his tail and then takes off at the last second,” “sparkleberryjam” wrote on the forum.
The same user linked to a photo of the pig running across a lawn on the image sharing website Imgur. A sign for I-540 and U.S. Highway 1 is visible in the background.
On Tuesday, the same user posted that animal control officers were able to feed the pig by hand, but it still got away.
The small black pig apparently isn’t the only one that has been on the loose. Several other pigs have had free rein in the area, but those have been captured, according to a post on the forum.
