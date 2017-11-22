AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings

The Butterball Turkey Talk Line launched in 1981 to help home cooks make turkeys for Thanksgiving. The hotline has helped 50 million people so far. Supervisor Marjorie Klindera shared what it's like to work on the hotline.
Local television stations WRAL and ABC11 broadcast the Raleigh Christmas Parade Saturday Nov. 18, 2017. WRAL sponsored the Raleigh Christmas Parade for 43 years. On Oct. 23 the Greater Raleigh Merchant’s Association announced that ABC11 was the official sponsor.
Gregg Cohen, District Attorney of Tehama County, gives details on Kevin Janson Neal, the man responsible for the mass shooting that took place in Rancho Tehama on November 14, 2017. Neal grew up Cary, N.C..
Window washers from Scottie’s Building Services, dressed as Spider-Man, Superman and Batman, rappelled down and swung outside WakeMed Children’s Hospital in Raleigh, NC to brighten the day of those being treated there Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017.