More Videos

2:05 AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings

5:37 'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill

1:32 What happens during a school lockdown?

0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display

2:17 Butterball hotline: Saving Thanksgiving for 36 years

0:23 Drone footage shows Neuse River flowing again at Milburnie dam

1:53 Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract

0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

1:02 NC Zoo says allowing hunting of African elephants does little to halt poaching and trafficking

1:50 See why not to deep fry a Thanksgiving turkey

2:34 Don't miss this very special marching band at the Raleigh Christmas parade