Have trouble hearing or seeing plays? This group makes performances accessible to all.

Students from the Governor Morehead School for the Blind are shown before an Arts Access-sponsored performance of “Charlotte’s Web” at the Raleigh Little Theatre in 2016.
Thousands plan to see “Cinderella” or “The Nutcracker” over the upcoming holiday season, among the many seasonal treats offered by the Triangle area’s arts organizations. For most of us, the planning involved includes getting the family to agree on a performance date and transportation – challenging enough.
If a family member is in a wheelchair or is hearing or vision-impaired, the choices become more difficult. That’s where the folks at Arts Access come in.
Arts Access is a Raleigh-based nonprofit organization founded in 1984 to ensure that the arts can be enjoyed by everyone. Providing audio description, consulting and training services, Arts Access connects individuals, artists, educators and organizations throughout the state of North Carolina.
Never miss a local story.
Executive director Betsy Ludwig says that audio descriptions are the primary direct service that Arts Access provides. These are narrations of performances that allow for persons with low vision to experience some of the details of live performances that they may not be able to see in a darkened theater.
Arts Access mainly works with theater organizations to help them reach out to communities who may otherwise not be able to enjoy a live performance. The Durham Performing Arts Center, for example, created a special performance of holiday favorite “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” for some special needs children.
“It was good for a lot of kids who have problems sitting still or find the experience of a darkened theater to be too much,” Ludwig said. “They could get up and move around whenever they wanted and bring comfort items.” DPAC also made modifications to the performance to tone down any content that might have been overstimulating.
(Spoiler: The Grinch is planning to try to steal Christmas again this year in a special sensory-friendly performance on Dec. 3.)
In coordination with another group featured in The Triangle Gives, The Autism Society of NC, Arts Access offers arts organizations a workshop in planning and marketing performances and events for audiences and visitors with autism and other disabilities.
Throughout the month of May, Arts Access sponsored a showcase of events featuring music, dramatic readings, films and more, titled “A Series of Fortunate Events.” North Carolina’s First Lady Kristin Cooper was honorary chair of the event, which Ludwig said featured more than 50 artists across five events.
Venues like Raleigh Little Theatre and DPAC work with Arts Access to review their operations and ensure that they are doing everything necessary to make it possible for people with disabilities to enjoy their shows.
Charles Phaneuf, executive director of Raleigh Little Theatre, says the collaboration is invaluable. “Arts Access is a great partner because their team is highly knowledgeable about the needs of people who have disabilities and they also understand the resources and capabilities of arts organizations,” he said. “Whether we’re doing audio description, installing a new hearing loop system, or hosting our first sensory friendly performance, they ensure that communities who need to know about programs find out about them. Arts organizations have to invite everyone in the community to participate and to do that we have to prioritize and dedicate resources to accessibility solutions and continually improve our facilities and programs.”
Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh also offers Family Fun Night, an after-hours event for children with special needs that offers the opportunity to experience Marbles in a calmer, quieter environment. (The next one is from 5:30 to 8 p.m on Dec. 12.) Sponsored by Arts Access and several other organizations, Family Fun Night gives special needs kids the opportunity to participate in some of the museum’s hands-on activities that might otherwise be too daunting.
Ludwig said the support and commitment of the local arts community is imaginative and accommodating.
“Tiffany Malory, sensory-friendly coordinator at the DPAC, said they would need to sell 1,100 tickets to cover the expenses of a special performance. They sold 1,600,” Ludwig said. “It was very moving.”
Arts Access Inc.
P.O. Box 10574 Raleigh, NC 27605-0574
Contact: Betsy Ludwig, 919-833-9919
Description: Our primary services are audio description for people who are blind or low vision to attend a performance or play, support for artists with disabilities and training for arts organizations on how to be accessible.
Donations needed: We rely on donations for our services; our grants and fees for service cover only 60 percent of our operating costs. We aim to keep audio description fees low and workshops affordable. We never charge people with disabilities for our services or support.
Volunteers needed: Volunteers are welcome to help with our events.
$10 would buy: Art supplies for a person with a disability to further enhance their creative efforts.
$20 would buy: A scholarship to attend one of our workshops or performance events.
$50 would buy: Two new headsets for our audio description program.
Arts Access is planning to host its “Series of Fortunate Events” arts showcase again in April and is seeking artists and performers and sponsors for the event. Visit fortunateevents.org for more information.
Comments