Flying from Wilmington to Chicago and Washington DC will get a lot easier next year

United Airlines is adding non-stop flights to Chicago and Washington D.C. from Wilmington International Airport starting in the spring, the airline announced Tuesday.
New routes? New routes. https://t.co/HOEDiGgSpN pic.twitter.com/OmsL9oscXr— United (@united) November 21, 2017
The flights between Wilmington and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Dulles International Airport in Virginia will be available starting April 9, according to the announcement.
United Airlines has five hubs, including Chicago and Dulles near Washington.
Never miss a local story.
Wilmington International Airport, the fifth-largest airport in North Carolina, previously only offered flights from two airline companies, Delta and American Airlines.
Have you heard? @United is coming to Wilmington! New non-stop routes will include service between ILM and @fly2Ohare and ILM and @Dulles_Airport #flyILM #ILM2ORD #ILM2IAD Learn More: https://t.co/EA7tqe4eKA pic.twitter.com/GIslj0AheQ— ILM Airport (@ILMairport) November 20, 2017
Customers can purchase and check availability for the two nonstop flights online even before the spring on United’s website, the Wilmington airport said.
Chicago is the top-five destination for travelers flying out of Wilmington, according to a statement from the Wilmington airport.
The new flights were possible because the Wilmington airport received a $750,000 grant that allows it to offer an airline some cover if revenue from the routes is lower than expected, Star News reported.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
Comments