In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, file photo, travelers check in at the United Airlines ticket counter at Terminal 1 in O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.
Local

Flying from Wilmington to Chicago and Washington DC will get a lot easier next year

By Camila Molina

cmolina@newsobserver.com

November 22, 2017 12:07 PM

WILMINGTON

United Airlines is adding non-stop flights to Chicago and Washington D.C. from Wilmington International Airport starting in the spring, the airline announced Tuesday.

The flights between Wilmington and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Dulles International Airport in Virginia will be available starting April 9, according to the announcement.

United Airlines has five hubs, including Chicago and Dulles near Washington.

Wilmington International Airport, the fifth-largest airport in North Carolina, previously only offered flights from two airline companies, Delta and American Airlines.

Customers can purchase and check availability for the two nonstop flights online even before the spring on United’s website, the Wilmington airport said.

Chicago is the top-five destination for travelers flying out of Wilmington, according to a statement from the Wilmington airport.

The new flights were possible because the Wilmington airport received a $750,000 grant that allows it to offer an airline some cover if revenue from the routes is lower than expected, Star News reported.

Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__

