Woman hit, killed in crosswalk by logging truck in Lillington

A woman was hit and killed by a logging truck while walking through a Lillington crosswalk on Wednesday, police said.
The woman, who had not been identified as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday, was walking through a crosswalk at about 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of Front and Main streets in Lillington, according to multiple reports. Early reports said the woman was in her 70s.
The truck was turning right from Front onto Main Street when it struck her.
Charges are pending against the driver of the logging truck, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
