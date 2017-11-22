Can you make it through Thanksgiving dinner without looking at your phone?

0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Pause

1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

2:05 AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings

5:37 'Surprising' retirement of Wake Schools Superintendent Jim Merrill

3:14 Raleigh woman’s #MeAt14 campaign starts a social wave in response to Roy Moore reports

1:32 What happens during a school lockdown?

1:01 Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

1:55 Roy Moore denies sexual misconduct allegations

15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA