Illegal immigrants should stay, NC residents say – but only if they belong to these groups

José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. The School for Conversion in Durham, N.C. has provided sanctuary for pastor Jose Chicas who is facing deportation since June 27 but it is technically illegal. The director of the school, Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, could face up to five years in prison. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

