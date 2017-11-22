EmPOWERment sees community needs and aims to fill them

For 21 years, those in Orange County in need of help finding affordable housing, starting a small business or paying the utility bill have had a friend in EmPOWERment Inc., and that support has led to more friends and neighbors helping out and giving back to their community.
From humble beginnings, this organization has focused on the mission reflected in its name – empowering individuals, families and neighborhoods. For the last 15 years its executive director, Delores Bailey, has led the charge.
“EmPOWERment Inc. started in 1996 with two masters of social work (MSW) students from UNC, one black and one white, and that is significant because the thing they set out to do was empower the neighborhood, the African American neighborhoods of Chapel Hill and Carrboro,” said Bailey. “They asked ‘What can we do?’ so they started with EmPOWERment to work with the neighbors. They got into meeting with them on a regular basis, which had fallen off. This is what our history has been about … taking care of each other.”
Long before electronic social media, there was this fundamental process of bringing people together with a common interest and working together to pursue common goals.
Never miss a local story.
“They were able to organize community meetings and those still go on – from 1996 until 2017, we are still having community outreach meetings,” said Bailey. “That’s how we are touching each other and communicating.”
Starting with community outreach, in the early days the group saw homes and apartments for lower income families falling into disrepair. “That led to buying and renovating homes and reselling or renting them back to low and moderate income people,” said Bailey. “We now own 42 rental units.”
Those 42 units are always occupied, and a waiting list is maintained to ensure they remain so. Chapel Hill and Carrboro are two communities struggling to keep up with the need for affordable housing. Each community, along with the Orange County government, offers financial assistance with security deposits and emergency repairs.
In 2002, EmPOWERment opened the Midway Business Center, Chapel Hill-Carrboro’s first small business incubator. Small business owners often can’t get operating capital and don’t have a commercial landlord who will take a chance on them.
One of the Midway Center’s anchor tenants is Ron Clabo, owner of Gift Oasis, an online company that offers gift items made in North Carolina and e-commerce consulting.
“The rent at the Midway Center is more affordable, yes, but the real benefit is being around other positive people who work every day to make the world a better place,” said Clabo. “That’s a huge asset all by itself.”
Clabo said that being based at the Midway Center makes him feel that he’s part of the other work of EmPOWERment.
“We support and attend their other events – like National Night Out,” he said, referring to the national community organizing event that EmPOWERment helps facilitate locally. “Our relationship is so great. We feel really connected to the community here – not just that it’s a location we can afford.”
“When I came in, I felt like we were a part of Chapel Hill and Carrboro that we had forgotten about. In my head, it didn’t make sense,” said Bailey. “I didn’t understand why the African-American community had kind of gone silent. Community organizing is what connects people. In this age of being able to pick up our phones and text you forget to go knock on doors. We’re not all meeting at church anymore.”
Utility fund
EmPOWERment’s emergency funding program provides direct assistance to tenants living in Orange County who are unable to pay a past due utility bill or rent. The fund was named the “MOM” fund earlier this month, dedicated to the legacy of three longtime friends of EmPOWERment Inc. who passed away this year. Their last names form the acronym – Capt. Andrew Malloy, Jacqueline Overton and Estelle Mabry.
Developing self-sufficiency for families and communities is what EmPOWERment is all about. “It’s about helping these families to fend for themselves,” said Bailey. “When the guys 21 years ago started EmPOWERment, they didn’t know who was coming behind them.”
Passing that torch of assistance and the value of community connection is a big part of Bailey’s joy in her work. Neighborhood stability and supporting families in their effort to gain self-sufficiency is all the reward she needs.
EmPOWERment Inc.
109 N Graham St. Chapel Hill, NC 27516
www.empowermentinc-nc.org
Contact: Delores Bailey, 919-967-8779
Description: EmPOWERment Inc.’s mission is to help families and communities determine their destiny through affordable rental, economic development and community organizing in low-wealth communities of Orange County.
Donations needed: EmPOWERment will set up a utility bill account that will allow families living at or below the poverty level and opportunity (once per year) to receive assistance paying a utility bill. The money will be paid directly to the utility company. The family/individual must agree to attend financial literacy classes. We are trying to raise $3,000 to match $3,000 that will be given to the fund if we can raise it.
Volunteers needed: Marketing expertise, development expertise, entrepreneur expertise, board members. Volunteer commitment: As much as three times a week, as little as once a month.
$10, $20 or $50 would: Go toward the utility fund to help a low-wealth family pay a utility bill. We are trying to meet a matching gift of $3,000.
Comments